Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 265 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $305,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $131.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

