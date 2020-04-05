Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

Several other research firms have also commented on STRT. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

STRT stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.19. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $106.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Strattec Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

