Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 12,042 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 5,017 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.30.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at $94,336,628.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,196,000 after acquiring an additional 154,055 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,257,000 after acquiring an additional 483,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,995,000 after acquiring an additional 729,373 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,976,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,360 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

