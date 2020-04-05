Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,661 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNT opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

