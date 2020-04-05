Stifel Financial Corp Sells 24,641 Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,641 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Conn’s worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 4,293.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Conn’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.28, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.85. Conn’s Inc has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

