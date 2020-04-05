Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,119 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of US Concrete worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in US Concrete by 1,143.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in US Concrete by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in US Concrete by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCR opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. US Concrete Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other US Concrete news, CEO William J. Sandbrook bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Lundin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at $962,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and sold 750 shares worth $21,865. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

