Stifel Financial Corp Invests $546,000 in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,926 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,794,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Everbridge by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 278,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 156,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $321,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,999 shares of company stock worth $8,841,509. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG opened at $104.48 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.