Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,095 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.16.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

