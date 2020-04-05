Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,076 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,374,000 after acquiring an additional 66,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LANC. BidaskClub cut Lancaster Colony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $124.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.48. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.