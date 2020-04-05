Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,274,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,707,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 113,235 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 79,046 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SQM. HSBC cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Shares of SQM opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.