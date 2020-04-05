Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Sells £148,887.03 in Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Keith Skeoch sold 65,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99), for a total value of £148,887.03 ($195,852.45).

Keith Skeoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Keith Skeoch purchased 50,294 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

On Monday, February 10th, Keith Skeoch bought 39 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($165.19).

Shares of SLA opened at GBX 192.90 ($2.54) on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 293.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLA. UBS Group downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 269.27 ($3.54).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

