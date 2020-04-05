SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.03. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSAAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

