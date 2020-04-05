Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Spectral Medical stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Spectral Medical has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

