Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.86

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.86 and traded as low as $8.61. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 23,200 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.43% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

