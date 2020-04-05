Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 46,999 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

