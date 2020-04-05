SpaceChain (SPC) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. SpaceChain has a market cap of $773,472.15 and approximately $145,959.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, Bittrex and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.