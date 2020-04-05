South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 1,083.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

