South Beach Spirits (OTCMKTS:SBES) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of South Beach Spirits Inc (OTCMKTS:SBES) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. South Beach Spirits shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 8,573,116 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBES)

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.