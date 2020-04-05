SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$34.00.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.60.

SRU.UN opened at C$17.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.33. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.58 and a 1 year high of C$35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

