SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.35 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 46.43% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.