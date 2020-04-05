Smart Global (SGH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 7th. Analysts expect Smart Global to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Global stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. Smart Global has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $557.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

