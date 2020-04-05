Smart Global (SGH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 7th. Analysts expect Smart Global to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Global stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. Smart Global has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $557.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

