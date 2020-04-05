SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $4.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 205.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Shares of SM opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

