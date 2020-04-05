Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

SOT.UN opened at C$3.30 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.60. The stock has a market cap of $224.00 million and a PE ratio of 3.62.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

