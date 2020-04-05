Silent Notary (SNTR) Market Cap Reaches $111,180.91

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Silent Notary has a market cap of $111,180.91 and $21,231.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top, TOPBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

