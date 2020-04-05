Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC restated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

