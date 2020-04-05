Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €60.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €60.00 ($69.77) target price from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAE. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €58.60 ($68.14).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €62.30 ($72.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €47.87 and its 200-day moving average is €41.93. The stock has a market cap of $752.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 52-week high of €61.20 ($71.16).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

