Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $235.06

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.06 and traded as low as $180.00. Shires Income shares last traded at $180.50, with a volume of 118,364 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 million and a P/E ratio of 60.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Shires Income’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

In other news, insider Jane Pearce bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £8,610 ($11,325.97). Also, insider Robin Archibald purchased 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £7,486.24 ($9,847.72).

About Shires Income (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

