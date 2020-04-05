Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $46.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Service Co. International traded as low as $34.38 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 195739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $4,423,004.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 418,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,416,775.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

