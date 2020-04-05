Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $70,694.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.75 or 0.04624913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037111 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003412 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,330,133,661 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.