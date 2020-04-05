Sentinel Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $91,773.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $91,773.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014348 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005672 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,043,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.