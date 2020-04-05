Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $191,619.35 and $1,242.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 31% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02606282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00201691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

