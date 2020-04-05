SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SeaSpine from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. SeaSpine has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 91,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

