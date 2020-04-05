Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. Entegris has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

