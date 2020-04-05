Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.09

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and traded as low as $6.89. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Scully Royalty worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

