Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.09

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and traded as low as $6.89. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 800 shares traded.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.
About Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.
