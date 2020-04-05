Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 270.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

STNG opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

