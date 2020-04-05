Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives $31.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $682.44 million, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $15,329,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $10,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 303,223 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 300,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 215,956 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

