Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €97.00 by UBS Group

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €97.00 ($112.79) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.93 ($104.57).

SU stock opened at €74.50 ($86.63) on Friday. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €85.63 and its 200 day moving average is €86.85.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

