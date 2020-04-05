Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.12. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 2,752,175 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $16.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX (0.36) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.06) ($0.00).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

