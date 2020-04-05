Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.27

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.27 and traded as low as $24.02. Saputo shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 1,022 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAPIF shares. TD Securities raised shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

