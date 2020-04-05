S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of STBA opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. S & T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities research analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

