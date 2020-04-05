RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $6,794.12 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $6,794.12 or 0.99909932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012202 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

