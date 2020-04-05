Royal Bank of Canada Trims Tervita (TSE:TEV) Target Price to C$4.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy lowered Tervita from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Tervita from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Tervita from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tervita presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.28.

Shares of TSE TEV opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.02. The firm has a market cap of $432.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. Tervita has a 52 week low of C$2.97 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

