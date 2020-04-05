Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “CHF 80” Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SREN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 108 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 98.44.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.