Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.93 ($104.57).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €74.50 ($86.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.85. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

