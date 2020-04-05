Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €590.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €666.00 ($774.42) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €595.00 ($691.86) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €568.79 ($661.38).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER opened at €452.70 ($526.40) on Thursday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €487.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €520.46.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.