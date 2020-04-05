Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €7.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INGA. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.71 ($11.29).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

