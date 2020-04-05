Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €24.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.83 ($28.87).

AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.20). The business has a 50 day moving average of €21.20 and a 200 day moving average of €23.34.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

