Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on April 22nd

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Roper Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $13.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $299.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.32. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

