Richard Hookway Buys 399 Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Richard Hookway bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($199.45).

Richard Hookway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Richard Hookway acquired 175 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($197.97).

CNA stock opened at GBX 31.84 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Centrica PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 35.01 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.55 ($1.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.87.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrica PLC will post 1258.1932799 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Centrica from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Centrica from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Centrica from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 82.95 ($1.09).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

