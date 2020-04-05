Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €109.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.17 ($99.03).

RHM opened at €59.82 ($69.56) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a 12 month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €97.56.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

